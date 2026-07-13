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Previous
Photo 2739
Bespoke
"Life is full of beauty. Notice it. Notice the bumble bee, the small child, and the smiling faces. Smell the rain, and feel the wind. Live your life to the fullest potential, and fight for your dreams."
--Ashley Smith
13th July 2026
13th Jul 26
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KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
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3
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1
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365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
13th July 2026 1:39pm
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bumble-bee
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pollinator
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bespoke
,
sony-a7rv
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sonya7rv
,
cup-flower
Renee Salamon
ace
Great pip of colour - love the bee
July 13th, 2026
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