Previous
Fluttering by kvphoto
Photo 2740

Fluttering

This female black swallowtail butterfly was sipping nectar from bee balm and her wings fluttered the entire time as she sipped nectar. Why do some butterflies flutter while others land and are still as they drink?

Here is the answer I got from a Google AI overview:

"Butterflies flutter while sipping nectar for a few reasons: they use those movements to generate suction, maintain body temperature, and stay balanced on the flower. The thoracic muscles that power flight also expand and contract the gut to help pump nectar up through the proboscis."
14th July 2026 14th Jul 26

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
750% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie
Interesting observation - have wondered about that, too. Beautifully focused.
July 14th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 14th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact