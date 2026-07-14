Fluttering

This female black swallowtail butterfly was sipping nectar from bee balm and her wings fluttered the entire time as she sipped nectar. Why do some butterflies flutter while others land and are still as they drink?



Here is the answer I got from a Google AI overview:



"Butterflies flutter while sipping nectar for a few reasons: they use those movements to generate suction, maintain body temperature, and stay balanced on the flower. The thoracic muscles that power flight also expand and contract the gut to help pump nectar up through the proboscis."