Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2741
Landing Zone
This landing zone is currently occupied... incoming flights may be delayed. Check for updates soon... otherwise please land at your own risk.
15th July 2026
15th Jul 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
3321
photos
171
followers
156
following
750% complete
View this month »
2734
2735
2736
2737
2738
2739
2740
2741
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
14th July 2026 1:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
butterflies
,
monarch
,
coneflowers
,
painted-lady
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
,
smith-gilbert-gardens
,
sgg
,
landing-zone
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close