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Previous
Photo 2742
Shared Nectar: Variegated Fritillary Meets Monarch
"The nectar of life is sweet only when shared with others."
--Adam Mickiewicz—there is a slight flutter to the monarch’s wing… it looks a little funky but I still liked the way the two butterflies were so close together and sharing so nicely.
16th July 2026
16th Jul 26
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KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
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365
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ILCE-7RM5
Taken
14th July 2026 1:59pm
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Kate
ace
Nice to see the sharing
July 16th, 2026
Pam Knowler
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Even more fabulous butterflies!
July 16th, 2026
gloria jones
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Awesome.
July 16th, 2026
Dorothy
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Wow, I would imagine not often seen together!
July 16th, 2026
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