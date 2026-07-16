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Shared Nectar: Variegated Fritillary Meets Monarch by kvphoto
Photo 2742

Shared Nectar: Variegated Fritillary Meets Monarch

"The nectar of life is sweet only when shared with others."

--Adam Mickiewicz—there is a slight flutter to the monarch’s wing… it looks a little funky but I still liked the way the two butterflies were so close together and sharing so nicely.
16th July 2026 16th Jul 26

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
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Kate ace
Nice to see the sharing
July 16th, 2026  
Pam Knowler ace
Even more fabulous butterflies!
July 16th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Awesome.
July 16th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
Wow, I would imagine not often seen together!
July 16th, 2026  
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