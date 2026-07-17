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Daisy Hopper by kvphoto
Photo 2743

Daisy Hopper

This buckeye butterfly kept hopping from one daisy to another. There were over a dozen skipper butterflies hopping around on the different daisies as well. It was nice to see these butterflies in our own garden at home.
17th July 2026 17th Jul 26

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
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Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Very captivating
July 17th, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful close up.
July 17th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 17th, 2026  
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