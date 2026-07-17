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Previous
Photo 2743
Daisy Hopper
This buckeye butterfly kept hopping from one daisy to another. There were over a dozen skipper butterflies hopping around on the different daisies as well. It was nice to see these butterflies in our own garden at home.
17th July 2026
17th Jul 26
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KV
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@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
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Photo Details
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365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
17th July 2026 1:18pm
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common-buckeye
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Christine Sztukowski
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Very captivating
July 17th, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
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Beautiful close up.
July 17th, 2026
Joan Robillard
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Lovely
July 17th, 2026
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