Fly By

This snowberry clearwing hummingbird moth was flying around the flowers and stopping frequently to drink nectar. There is some blur to the wing at 1/2000 of a second exposure. I was curious to find out how the wing speed of this moth compares to a ruby throated hummingbird when hovering. I discovered that the hummingbird moth's wings beat slightly faster than the ruby throated hummingbird.



The hummingbird moth is significantly smaller in body length and in wingspan. The moth's flight mimics that of a hummingbird. They are fascinating creatures to watch.



More info from Google AI Overview:

Key Differences & Characteristics



Snowberry Clearwing Moth



Wing Speed: 70–85 beats per second



Flight Speed: Up to 12 miles per hour



Mechanism: The rapid wing movement actually shakes the colored scales off the wings, leaving transparent patches that give the moth its "clearwing" name.



Feeding: Uses an extremely long proboscis (a coiled, straw-like tongue) to sip nectar from flowers instead of a beak.



Ruby-throated Hummingbird

Wing Speed: 50–80 beats per second during hovering; can reach up to 200 beats per second during rapid dives.



Flight Speed: 30 mph in forward flight, and up to 60 mph when diving.



Mechanism: Flaps using a unique, specialized figure-eight rotational movement to stay stationary in the air.



Feeding: Uses a slender, needle-like bill to reach into blossoms.