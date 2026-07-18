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Fly By by kvphoto
Photo 2744

Fly By

This snowberry clearwing hummingbird moth was flying around the flowers and stopping frequently to drink nectar. There is some blur to the wing at 1/2000 of a second exposure. I was curious to find out how the wing speed of this moth compares to a ruby throated hummingbird when hovering. I discovered that the hummingbird moth's wings beat slightly faster than the ruby throated hummingbird.

The hummingbird moth is significantly smaller in body length and in wingspan. The moth's flight mimics that of a hummingbird. They are fascinating creatures to watch.

More info from Google AI Overview:
Key Differences & Characteristics

Snowberry Clearwing Moth

Wing Speed: 70–85 beats per second

Flight Speed: Up to 12 miles per hour

Mechanism: The rapid wing movement actually shakes the colored scales off the wings, leaving transparent patches that give the moth its "clearwing" name.

Feeding: Uses an extremely long proboscis (a coiled, straw-like tongue) to sip nectar from flowers instead of a beak.

Ruby-throated Hummingbird
Wing Speed: 50–80 beats per second during hovering; can reach up to 200 beats per second during rapid dives.

Flight Speed: 30 mph in forward flight, and up to 60 mph when diving.

Mechanism: Flaps using a unique, specialized figure-eight rotational movement to stay stationary in the air.

Feeding: Uses a slender, needle-like bill to reach into blossoms.
18th July 2026 18th Jul 26

KV

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@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
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Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
Super
July 18th, 2026  
haskar ace
Well catch and great focus.
July 18th, 2026  
Heather ace
Wow! I love the light and detail with your hummingbird moth! That curled proboscis in the light is amazing, and the golden part of its body looks almost fuzzy! Lovely iridescent blue rings, too! And- a really pretty soft background! Fav (Interesting info, KV- thank you for outlining the differences)
July 18th, 2026  
Karen Hofmann ace
Wonderful! I know how hard these guys are to capture. Great stats too.
July 18th, 2026  
Judith Johnson ace
Fantastic shot and info
July 18th, 2026  
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