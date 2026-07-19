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Previous
Photo 2745
Snowberry Clearwing Moth
“In all things of nature there is something of the marvelous.”
—Aristotle—This was taken yesterday of the same moth. Here it is hovering and drinking nectar which is a typical behavior.
19th July 2026
19th Jul 26
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KV
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@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
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Photo Details
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365
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ILCE-7RM5
Taken
18th July 2026 9:07am
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Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
What lovely clear patches in the wings
July 19th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
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Lovely
July 19th, 2026
Karen Hofmann
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Beautiful! I haven’t even seen one this year.
July 19th, 2026
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