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Snowberry Clearwing Moth by kvphoto
Photo 2745

Snowberry Clearwing Moth

“In all things of nature there is something of the marvelous.”

—Aristotle—This was taken yesterday of the same moth. Here it is hovering and drinking nectar which is a typical behavior.
19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
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Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
What lovely clear patches in the wings
July 19th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
July 19th, 2026  
Karen Hofmann ace
Beautiful! I haven’t even seen one this year.
July 19th, 2026  
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