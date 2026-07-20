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Brown Trout Dinner by kvphoto
Photo 2746

Brown Trout Dinner

We are camping at Moccasin Creek State Park and after getting the camper set I went fishing on the creek. I worked hard and caught dinner… two nice brown trout. They were yummy!
20th July 2026 20th Jul 26

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
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LManning (Laura) ace
Well done you! Bet they were tasty.
July 21st, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Good job.
July 21st, 2026  
Mags ace
Great looking fish!
July 21st, 2026  
Cathy
Nice catch!
July 21st, 2026  
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