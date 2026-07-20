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Previous
Photo 2746
Brown Trout Dinner
We are camping at Moccasin Creek State Park and after getting the camper set I went fishing on the creek. I worked hard and caught dinner… two nice brown trout. They were yummy!
20th July 2026
20th Jul 26
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KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
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Photo Details
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4
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365
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iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
20th July 2026 6:46pm
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dinner
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georgia
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fishing
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camping
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brown-trout
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moccasin-creek-state-park
LManning (Laura)
ace
Well done you! Bet they were tasty.
July 21st, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Good job.
July 21st, 2026
Mags
ace
Great looking fish!
July 21st, 2026
Cathy
Nice catch!
July 21st, 2026
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