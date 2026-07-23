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Lake Burton by kvphoto
Photo 2749

Lake Burton

Lake Burton from the shores of Moccasin Creek State Park. I used the slow shutter speed app on my iPhone to shoot this ICM. It was a 4 second exposure. Can you spot the Canadian Geese in the water?
23rd July 2026 23rd Jul 26

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
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Mags ace
Very cool!
July 24th, 2026  
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