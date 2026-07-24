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Pollinator Palooza by kvphoto
Photo 2750

Pollinator Palooza

I went for a walk early this morning and got drenched when it began raining heavily. I put my jammies back on to enjoy a leisurely morning drinking coffee and relaxing when I spotted 3 butterflies in our pollinator garden... relaxation time was over.

I grabbed my camera and took a ton of photos. The Pipevine Swallowtail butterfly is enjoying a cup flower. The Eastern Carpenter bee is flying in to join the party while the eastern bumblebee has its own cup flower to enjoy. I was glad for the brief rain reprieve while I was shooting. The rest of our day was filled with thunderstorms and lots of rain.
24th July 2026 24th Jul 26

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
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Photo Details

Lesley ace
Wow, amazing capture
July 24th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 24th, 2026  
Carole G ace
What a beautiful butterfly
July 24th, 2026  
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