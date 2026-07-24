Pollinator Palooza

I went for a walk early this morning and got drenched when it began raining heavily. I put my jammies back on to enjoy a leisurely morning drinking coffee and relaxing when I spotted 3 butterflies in our pollinator garden... relaxation time was over.



I grabbed my camera and took a ton of photos. The Pipevine Swallowtail butterfly is enjoying a cup flower. The Eastern Carpenter bee is flying in to join the party while the eastern bumblebee has its own cup flower to enjoy. I was glad for the brief rain reprieve while I was shooting. The rest of our day was filled with thunderstorms and lots of rain.