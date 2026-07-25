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Photo 2751
Eastern Tiger Swallowtail
"Nature's beauty is a gift that cultivates appreciation and gratitude."
--Louis Schwartzberg
25th July 2026
25th Jul 26
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KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
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ILCE-7RM5
Taken
24th July 2026 10:04am
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