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Pipevine Swallowtail by kvphoto
Photo 2752

Pipevine Swallowtail

"A certain blue enters your soul."

__Henri Matisse
26th July 2026 26th Jul 26

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
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Pam Knowler ace
Wow what a beauty! You have such glorious butterflies!
July 26th, 2026  
Kate ace
Awesome capture
July 26th, 2026  
KV ace
@pamknowler thanks Pam... we don't see this butterfly very often and it hung around trying out a variety of flowers.
July 26th, 2026  
Mags ace
So lovely!
July 26th, 2026  
Chrissie ace
Just beautiful
July 26th, 2026  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Lovely!
July 26th, 2026  
Babs ace
What a beauty
July 26th, 2026  
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