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Previous
Photo 2752
Pipevine Swallowtail
"A certain blue enters your soul."
__Henri Matisse
26th July 2026
26th Jul 26
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KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
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Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
7
Fav's
7
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
24th July 2026 9:55am
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butterfly
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sony-a7rv
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sonya7rv
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pipevine-swallowtail
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cup-flower
Pam Knowler
ace
Wow what a beauty! You have such glorious butterflies!
July 26th, 2026
Kate
ace
Awesome capture
July 26th, 2026
KV
ace
@pamknowler
thanks Pam... we don't see this butterfly very often and it hung around trying out a variety of flowers.
July 26th, 2026
Mags
ace
So lovely!
July 26th, 2026
Chrissie
ace
Just beautiful
July 26th, 2026
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Lovely!
July 26th, 2026
Babs
ace
What a beauty
July 26th, 2026
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