Previous
One Track Mind by kvphoto
Photo 2755

One Track Mind

The Silver-spotted Skipper on the right had love in mind and chased the other one around trying to mate. The one in front kept flying away and perhaps was not in the mood.

Talk about frustration... I work on a Mac OS laptop and unfortunately updated Photoshop which caused a mismatch in the color profile between Bridge, Camera Raw, and Photoshop. I tried a variety of fixes with color profile settings and nothing worked. Grrrr. Finally I put the version of PS in Google and the noted problem and found a solution that worked. Everything is so technical and now I'll be afraid to update my software. What a time suck this was! Signed... frustrated in Georgia!
29th July 2026 29th Jul 26

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
754% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kate ace
Beautiful shot of this couple. I hate it when an update changes settings that cause problems! Glad you solved it.
July 29th, 2026  
haskar ace
Beautifully captured. I don't like updates. New catalogs and new features. It's a bit too fast.
July 29th, 2026  
Mags ace
Amazing capture!
July 29th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Pretty
July 29th, 2026  
Elisabeth Sæter
Amazing shot
July 29th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact