One Track Mind

The Silver-spotted Skipper on the right had love in mind and chased the other one around trying to mate. The one in front kept flying away and perhaps was not in the mood.



Talk about frustration... I work on a Mac OS laptop and unfortunately updated Photoshop which caused a mismatch in the color profile between Bridge, Camera Raw, and Photoshop. I tried a variety of fixes with color profile settings and nothing worked. Grrrr. Finally I put the version of PS in Google and the noted problem and found a solution that worked. Everything is so technical and now I'll be afraid to update my software. What a time suck this was! Signed... frustrated in Georgia!