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Summer Garden by kvphoto
Photo 2756

Summer Garden

"A late summer garden has a tranquility found no other time of the year."

--William F. Longgood
30th July 2026 30th Jul 26

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
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Kate ace
Love this watercolor edit
July 30th, 2026  
Danette Thompson ace
Love the edit
July 30th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
Absolutely beautiful edit!
July 30th, 2026  
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