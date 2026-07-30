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Previous
Photo 2756
Summer Garden
"A late summer garden has a tranquility found no other time of the year."
--William F. Longgood
30th July 2026
30th Jul 26
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KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
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Kate
ace
Love this watercolor edit
July 30th, 2026
Danette Thompson
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Love the edit
July 30th, 2026
Dorothy
ace
Absolutely beautiful edit!
July 30th, 2026
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