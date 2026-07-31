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Previous
Photo 2757
Bumbling In
"Just then a bee bumbled above us and stole our attention the way flying things can."
--Douglas Coupland
31st July 2026
31st Jul 26
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KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
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Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
30th July 2026 3:24pm
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butterfly
,
zinnia
,
bee-in-flight
,
gulf-fritillary
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Margaret Brown
ace
A beauty!
July 31st, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
So beautiful!
July 31st, 2026
Mags
ace
Amazing capture.
July 31st, 2026
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