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Bumblebee by kvphoto
Photo 2758

Bumblebee

"Nature is what we see - the hill, the afternoon, squirrel, eclipse, the bumblebee. Nay, nature is heaven. Nature is what we hear..."

--Emily Dickinson
1st August 2026 1st Aug 26

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
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Photo Details

Chrissie ace
Beautiful colours of nature. Beautifully captured.
August 1st, 2026  
Elisabeth Sæter
Lovely
August 1st, 2026  
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