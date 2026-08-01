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Previous
Photo 2758
Bumblebee
"Nature is what we see - the hill, the afternoon, squirrel, eclipse, the bumblebee. Nay, nature is heaven. Nature is what we hear..."
--Emily Dickinson
1st August 2026
1st Aug 26
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KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
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Photo Details
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9
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2
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1
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365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
1st August 2026 8:33am
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yellow
,
flower
,
pollen
,
bumblebee
,
pollinator
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
,
cup-flower
Chrissie
ace
Beautiful colours of nature. Beautifully captured.
August 1st, 2026
Elisabeth Sæter
Lovely
August 1st, 2026
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