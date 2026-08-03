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Bee Good by kvphoto
Photo 2760

Bee Good

I was thinking of the 1982 movie "E.T. The Extraterrestrial" when I came up with the title for this shot. My favorite lines from the movie were "be good" & "I'' be right here." I have to say "ET phone home" was another of my favorites.

Of course... bees are very good for our world.

Google AI Overview: "Bees are vital to human survival because they pollinate roughly one-third of the food we eat, including essential fruits, vegetables, and nuts that provide key nutrients and vitamins. Without them, global nutrition, ecosystem balance, and agricultural economies would face severe collapse."
3rd August 2026 3rd Aug 26

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
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Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Brilliant capture
August 3rd, 2026  
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