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Previous
Photo 2762
Australian Sheep Blow Fly
...as identified by my Seek app. I just thought it was a fly but who knows? Rather creepy looking macro shot but the wings have a lot of pretty colors in them.
5th August 2026
5th Aug 26
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KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2026 Begins my 8th year on 365. I'm still very vested in learning more about photography including shooting and editing. My exercise goals...
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Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
5th August 2026 3:22pm
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flower
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macro
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blowfly
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sony-a7rv
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sonya7rv
Kate
ace
Fabulous macro. Love the rainbow colors in the wings and back
August 5th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
The iridescence shows beautifully.
August 5th, 2026
Heather
ace
Oh yes- the colours in the wings are lovely! And what a super macro, KV! Amazing clarity and detail! Fav
August 5th, 2026
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