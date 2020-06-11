Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
1 / 365
Guess What #2?
"Abstract art: a product of the untalented sold by the unprincipled to the utterly bewildered."
--Al Capp--hope this quote made you laugh... I know I laughed when I read it.
11th June 2020
11th Jun 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
1042
photos
150
followers
142
following
41% complete
View this month »
143
144
145
146
147
148
149
150
Latest from all albums
886
887
888
889
890
150
891
892
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
extras
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
11th May 2020 9:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract
,
icm
,
guess what
,
june21words
Casablanca
ace
Ha ha, it certainly did!!
June 11th, 2021
Bill
ace
That is funny.
June 11th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close