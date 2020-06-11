Previous
Guess What #2? by kvphoto
Guess What #2?

"Abstract art: a product of the untalented sold by the unprincipled to the utterly bewildered."

--Al Capp--hope this quote made you laugh... I know I laughed when I read it.
11th June 2020 11th Jun 20

Casablanca ace
Ha ha, it certainly did!!
June 11th, 2021  
Bill ace
That is funny.
June 11th, 2021  
