Above Fort Mountain

"Faith as tiny as a grain of sand allows us to move mountains."



--Paulo Coelho--This is the view seen from my drone flying high above Ft. Mountain in Georgia. The road is Hwy. 52 and is a wonderful, curvy, mountain road that is so much fun to drive. Ft. Mountain lies between Chatsworth and Ellijay. This was taken two days ago in the Cohutta Wilderness after we photographed Mill Creek.