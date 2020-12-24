Waiting for the Mail

"Waiting is one of the great arts."



--Margery Allingham--I still remember the Sears & Roebuck catalog from when I was a kid... we called it the "wish book" and my siblings and I would intensely study the toys trying to decide what to ask for from Santa. Getting Christmas cards in the mail was something I dearly loved too and waiting for the mail to arrive was always such fun as a kid. Waiting for Christmas day to arrive was difficult and was an arduous task as a kid. Now that I am retired time flies by so quickly. --This was taken last evening when the dramatic clouds appeared late in the afternoon.