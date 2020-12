Have a Bear-y Merry Christmas

"A very Merry Christmas

And a happy New Year

Let's hope it's a good one

Without any fear."



--John Lennon--This pandemic world brought worries, fears, and losses... I pray that 2021 brings help and relief to all in need... & warmth and light to those who dwell in darkness and fear. I have faith that life will improve in 2021. Cheers to you all today!!!