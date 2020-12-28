Previous
Moonlit Tree by kvphoto
79 / 365

Moonlit Tree

"Shoot for the moon. Even if you miss it you will land among the stars."

—Les Brown
28th December 2020 28th Dec 20

KV

ace
@kvphoto
Lesley Wright ace
Love this, very spooky
December 29th, 2020  
