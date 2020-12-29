Previous
Cold Moon by kvphoto
80 / 365

Cold Moon

“Moonlight drowns out all but the brightest stars.”

― J.R.R. Tolkien, The Lord of the Rings
29th December 2020 29th Dec 20

KV

ace
@kvphoto
