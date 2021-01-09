Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
90 / 365
Cubed Wood
The tide was in at St. Andrews Beach leaving little room to move about the dead trees on the shore yet. It was a cold (44 F) and windy (10-15 mph) day.
9th January 2021
9th Jan 21
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
830
photos
128
followers
131
following
24% complete
View this month »
83
84
85
86
87
88
89
90
Latest from all albums
87
737
738
88
739
89
740
90
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
extras
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
9th January 2021 3:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sand
,
decay
,
beach
,
georgia
,
wood
,
cubed
,
jekyll island
,
st. andrews beach
,
sony a7iii
marlboromaam
ace
Great texture and I love the tones of browns!
January 9th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close