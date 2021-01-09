Previous
Cubed Wood by kvphoto
Cubed Wood

The tide was in at St. Andrews Beach leaving little room to move about the dead trees on the shore yet. It was a cold (44 F) and windy (10-15 mph) day.
9th January 2021 9th Jan 21

KV

ace
@kvphoto
marlboromaam ace
Great texture and I love the tones of browns!
January 9th, 2021  
