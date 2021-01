Catching the Last Rays of Light

We were so happy to see the sun on our last night of camping. Soon after leaving the Okefenokee Swamp we hit some light rain showers. We drove through the clouds back into sun... the transition was so beautiful but since we were towing the camper I didn't try to catch the shot with the bright blue skies peeking though the grey rain clouds... the color was so brilliant. Thanks to all who commented on my travel photos... you are most appreciated my 365 community!