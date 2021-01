Before the Storm

"Don't wait for the storms of your life to pass. Learn to dance in the rain."



--Steve Rizzo--Sunset last night was glorious and we had no idea that severe storms would hit overnight. Awakened at 2 am with a weather alert call we went to the basement since there was a tornado watch, and an incredible amount of lightning and thunder. Luckily there doesn't appear to be any damage... very thankful for that!