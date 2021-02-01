Sign up
Sandy Creek Cypress
"Cultivate the root; the leaves and branches will take care of themselves."
--Confucius--So happy to be on a camping trip again. I'm hoping to do a little fishing in the creek tomorrow.
1st February 2021
1st Feb 21
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
1st February 2021 4:31pm
Tags
trees
,
georgia
,
creek
,
cypress
,
sony a7iii
,
for2021
,
sandy creek
