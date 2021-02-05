Sign up
117 / 365
Cypress Lineup 2.5.21jpg
From the shores of George T. Baby State Park in Georgia stand a gorgeous line of Cypress trees.
5th February 2021
5th Feb 21
KV
ace
@kvphoto
Album
extras
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
5th February 2021 4:24pm
Tags
beach
,
shells
,
georgia
,
cypress
,
sony a7iii
,
george t. bagby state park
,
for2021trees
Islandgirl
ace
Wow very nice lineup!
February 6th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Stunning shot, Beautiful trees.
February 6th, 2021
gloria jones
ace
Amazing leading line of trees and composition
February 6th, 2021
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Waaay cool shot, although IMO this one could be enhanced with a tighter crop at the bottom.
February 6th, 2021
