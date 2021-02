Kodak Moment

I'm holding my grandfather's No. 3-A Eastman Kodak Autographic Camera Model C camera which was produced in the early 1900's. It has a shutter speeds of 1/25, 1/50, & 1/100 and apertures from 7.1 to 45 and features a 170mm lens. I used a wireless intervalometer with a remote control to take the shot.