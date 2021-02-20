Previous
132 / 365

Old School Nav

"Map out your future, but do it in pencil."

--Jon Bon Jovi--Maps are quickly becoming a thing of the past as are navigation systems on vehicles... the smart phone and an app work pretty well until they don't and then where are you?
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
This is great! I still love maps. Can't find 'em in gas stations anymore - which is very sad. I'm sure your dad taught you how to read them - like mine did. =)
February 20th, 2021  
KV ace
@marlboromaam actually... my dad was GREAT at reading the stars since he was an Air Force navigator but terrible navigating on pavement and he would never stop and ask for directional assistance. He drove my mom nuts when we went on long, family vacations in the car.
February 20th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
@kvphoto ROFLOL! Dad was a pilot, but no navigator in a one-seater jet. So he made me navigator on our road trips.
February 20th, 2021  
KV ace
@marlboromaam I'm sure you were great at navigating too... you seem like the analytical type who pays great attention to detail.
February 20th, 2021  
Lesley ace
Haha we always keep maps in the car too. Wherever you are it looks lovely.
February 20th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
@kvphoto Very kind, KV. My ex said I analyzed his behavior to death, but I was right. ROFLOL! That's why he's my ex.
February 20th, 2021  
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
Maps give you more of a "big picture" view to the whole area, I bought a wonderful Atlas before our gypsie adventure and consulted it before the goggle map on the phone. Cute jeep!
February 20th, 2021  
