156 / 365
Zebra Longwing Closeup
"Now I’m floating like a butterfly
Stinging like a bee
I earned my stripes
I went from zero, to my own hero."
--Katy Perry
6th July 2021
6th Jul 21
1
1
KV
ace
@kvphoto
1074
photos
152
followers
145
following
42% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
extras
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
6th July 2021 1:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
flower
,
macro
,
stripes
,
butterfly
,
zebra longwing
,
smith gilbert gardens
Stefan
ace
Wow what a great picture. Love it
July 6th, 2021
