Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
159 / 365
Daisy Bug
"Frogs have it easy, they can eat what bugs them."
--unknown
9th July 2021
9th Jul 21
5
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
1080
photos
152
followers
146
following
43% complete
View this month »
152
153
154
155
156
157
158
159
Latest from all albums
156
918
157
919
920
158
159
921
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
extras
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
9th July 2021 7:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
green
,
yellow
,
flower
,
macro
,
bug
,
daisy
,
raindrops
moni kozi
ace
Awesome shot! Just lovely!
July 9th, 2021
gloria jones
ace
Love this capture...great details
July 9th, 2021
Diana
ace
Love the quote matching your beautiful shot!
July 9th, 2021
Lesley
ace
Sharp, clean colours. Beautiful.
July 9th, 2021
Casablanca
ace
Ha ha, there are definitely days when I would like to be a frog! Gorgeous photo.
July 9th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close