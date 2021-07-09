Previous
Daisy Bug by kvphoto
159 / 365

Daisy Bug

"Frogs have it easy, they can eat what bugs them."

--unknown
9th July 2021 9th Jul 21

KV

ace
@kvphoto
43% complete

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
Awesome shot! Just lovely!
July 9th, 2021  
gloria jones ace
Love this capture...great details
July 9th, 2021  
Diana ace
Love the quote matching your beautiful shot!
July 9th, 2021  
Lesley ace
Sharp, clean colours. Beautiful.
July 9th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
Ha ha, there are definitely days when I would like to be a frog! Gorgeous photo.
July 9th, 2021  
