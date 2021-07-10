Previous
Hydrangea Leaf
160 / 365

Hydrangea Leaf

"True joy of nature is when every drop of water shines like a pearl."

--Anamika Mishra
10th July 2021

KV

ace
@kvphoto
Diana ace
Gorgeous capture and quote, they really do!
July 10th, 2021  
