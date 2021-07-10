Sign up
160 / 365
Hydrangea Leaf
"True joy of nature is when every drop of water shines like a pearl."
--Anamika Mishra
10th July 2021
10th Jul 21
KV
ace
@kvphoto
1082
photos
152
followers
146
following
153
154
155
156
157
158
159
160
157
919
920
158
159
921
922
160
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
extras
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
10th July 2021 12:01pm
Tags
green
,
leaf
,
macro
,
droplets
,
hydrangea
,
shallow depth of field
Diana
ace
Gorgeous capture and quote, they really do!
July 10th, 2021
