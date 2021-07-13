Previous
Black Eyed Susan Refraction by kvphoto
Black Eyed Susan Refraction

"Art is both the taking and giving of beauty, the turning out to the light of the inner folds of the awareness of the spirit."

--Ansel Adams
13th July 2021 13th Jul 21

KV

@kvphoto
