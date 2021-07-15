Previous
Bee - Technique Challenge 117 by kvphoto
165 / 365

Bee - Technique Challenge 117

"It's not so much how busy you are, but why you are busy."

--Catherine O'Hara--this bee is busy working!
15th July 2021 15th Jul 21

KV

ace
@kvphoto
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
Fab macro!
July 15th, 2021  
Diana ace
Great macro, is that a passion fruit flower?
July 15th, 2021  
