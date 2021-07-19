Previous
Purple Petals by kvphoto
169 / 365

Purple Petals

"Into each life some rain must fall."

--Henry Wadsworth Longfellow
19th July 2021

KV

ace
@kvphoto
Diana ace
Beautiful colour.
July 19th, 2021  
moni kozi ace
Splendid details
July 19th, 2021  
