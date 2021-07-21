Kaleidoscopic Cosmos

"There's a time for everyone, If they only learn, that the twisting kaleidoscope moves us all in turn."



--Elton John-I had fun editing this shot for the ESTOOI challenge. Looking at this photo made me think of the Ringo Star “No No No” song lyrics… being a child in the 60s was so interesting and the Beatles were one of my favorite bands.



”No no no no, I don't smoke it no more

I'm tired of waking up on the floor

No, thank you, please,

It only makes me sneeze

And then it makes it hard to find the door.”