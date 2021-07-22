Sign up
172 / 365
Refraction Distraction
"You can always find a distraction if you're looking for one."
--Tom Kite--This was an IOOF shot... intentionally out of focus... although it sure appears as if I was distracted and forgot to focus.
22nd July 2021
22nd Jul 21
KV
ace
@kvphoto
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
extras
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
21st July 2021 1:27pm
Tags
flower
,
refraction
,
black eyed susan
,
ioof
,
intentionally out of focus
,
crystal beads
Jean
ace
I really like it. I'm a big fan of blur
July 22nd, 2021
