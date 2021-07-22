Previous
Refraction Distraction by kvphoto
Refraction Distraction

"You can always find a distraction if you're looking for one."

--Tom Kite--This was an IOOF shot... intentionally out of focus... although it sure appears as if I was distracted and forgot to focus.
Jean ace
I really like it. I'm a big fan of blur
July 22nd, 2021  
