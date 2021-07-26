Sign up
Queen Monarch
"The butterfly counts not months but moments, and has time enough."
--Rabindranath Tagore
26th July 2021
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
extras
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
23rd July 2021 8:46am
flower
butterfly
nectar
queen monarch
Diana
ace
So beautifully captured, love those little yellow pops of colour too.
July 26th, 2021
Milanie
ace
Beautiful - with such perfect lighting
July 26th, 2021
Casablanca
ace
Oh what a beauty, like stained glass
July 26th, 2021
