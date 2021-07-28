Previous
Next
Sitting Up by kvphoto
178 / 365

Sitting Up

"Courage is what it takes to stand up and speak; courage is also what it takes to sit down and listen."

--Winston Churchill--The spicebush caterpillar will become a spicebush swallowtail butterfly: https://365project.org/kvphoto/365/2021-07-02
28th July 2021 28th Jul 21

KV

ace
@kvphoto
48% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Taffy ace
This is such a great capture -- including its posture!
July 28th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
So unusual! It almost looks like a cartoon I've seen. Marvelous shot!
July 28th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Super macro, great details. It looks indeed like a cartoon @marlboromaam
July 28th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise