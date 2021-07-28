Sign up
Sitting Up
"Courage is what it takes to stand up and speak; courage is also what it takes to sit down and listen."
--Winston Churchill--The spicebush caterpillar will become a spicebush swallowtail butterfly:
https://365project.org/kvphoto/365/2021-07-02
28th July 2021
Taffy
ace
This is such a great capture -- including its posture!
July 28th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
So unusual! It almost looks like a cartoon I've seen. Marvelous shot!
July 28th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Super macro, great details. It looks indeed like a cartoon
@marlboromaam
July 28th, 2021
