Butterfly Bouquet

"Education is not filling of a pail but the lighting of a fire."



--William Butler Yeats--The volunteers working in the Butterfly House at Smith Gilbert Gardens work hard to kindly teach visiting children to look but not touch... there is a bucket of cut flower branches that butterflies can gather on... if the branch is moved gently no harm comes to the butterflies. We should all treat each other gently as well. Kudos to all volunteers and teachers who give so much of themselves.