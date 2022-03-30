Previous
Randy On a Rock by kvphoto
Randy On a Rock

My hiking buddy called first thing in the morning yesterday and invited me to go hiking... sweet! I said give me 30 minutes and I'll be ready... well... almost anyway. We hiked both east and west loops at Pine Log Creek... a trail in Bartow County, Georgia. The West loop was my favorite and it had some strenuous sections. The quarry was awesome too. We stopped for lunch on the way home and had a yummy late afternoon breakfast with eggs, pancakes, and biscuits... and then hopped in the truck to head home only to get caught in a nasty traffic jam on I-75 south near Cartersville. While we were only a 1/4 mile from the exit a transport truck was blocking the exit ramp and refused to move... until the police arrived an hour later. We were thankful to be safe and eventually we made it home. I'm thankful for a terrific day of hiking and socializing with my buddy & neighbor Randy.
Margaret Brown ace
Beautiful scenery and nice adventure!!
March 30th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Nice one! Love that green in the water
March 30th, 2022  
Pam ace
It looks like a lovely place to hike! Great rock!
March 30th, 2022  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Great shot showing the beautiful, rugged scenery. I would think Randy would like this shot, he looks like quite the outdoorsman!
March 30th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Great scenery and showcased nicely by Randy.
March 30th, 2022  
