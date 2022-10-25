Sign up
279 / 365
Charging Ram Veers Off Trail
What a magnificent creature… so glad he veered off the trail.
25th October 2022
25th Oct 22
KV
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
Photo Details
Tags
ram
arizona
grand-canyon
bright-angel-trail
Danette Thompson
Perfect to be framed
October 31st, 2022
Susan Wakely
Making a quick escape.
October 31st, 2022
