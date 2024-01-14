Sign up
Previous
296 / 365
I Only Have Eyes For You
"My love must be a kind of blind love
I can't see anyone but you."
--Song by the Flamingos (maybe it was written for a pair of woodpeckers).
14th January 2024
14th Jan 24
5
4
ace
Views
15
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
extras
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
14th January 2024 3:22pm
Exif
View Info
tree
,
birds
,
backyard
,
downy-woodpecker
,
sony-a7rv
Walks @ 7
ace
Nice DoF
January 14th, 2024
Heather
ace
A great capture of this pair! I love how they are looking at each other! Fav!
January 14th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
What a great image!
January 14th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Lovely capture, excellent heading too. Love it!
January 14th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
A perfect capture of the interaction.
January 14th, 2024
