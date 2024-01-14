Previous
I Only Have Eyes For You by kvphoto
I Only Have Eyes For You

"My love must be a kind of blind love
I can't see anyone but you."

--Song by the Flamingos (maybe it was written for a pair of woodpeckers).
14th January 2024 14th Jan 24

KV


@kvphoto
January 1, 2023 begins my 5th year on 365. Wow! Time flies. I’m still shooting and editing photos but have also been busy bicycling, hiking,...
Walks @

Nice DoF
Nice DoF
January 14th, 2024  
Heather
A great capture of this pair! I love how they are looking at each other! Fav!
January 14th, 2024  
Carole Sandford
What a great image!
January 14th, 2024  
Beverley
Lovely capture, excellent heading too. Love it!
January 14th, 2024  
LManning (Laura)
A perfect capture of the interaction.
January 14th, 2024  
