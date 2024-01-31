Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
299 / 365
Laying Downy
I've seen the downy woodpeckers lay down on a limb and kind of stretch out... they are interesting to watch.
31st January 2024
31st Jan 24
2
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2172
photos
154
followers
142
following
81% complete
View this month »
292
293
294
295
296
297
298
299
Latest from all albums
1840
1841
1842
1843
298
1844
1845
299
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
extras
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
31st January 2024 1:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
bird
,
limb
,
downy-woodpecker
,
sony-a7rv
,
bird-behavior
Heather
ace
Wow! I've never seen this before! A fabulous sighting and capture! Fav
January 31st, 2024
Brian
ace
A new behaviour for me. Awesome
February 1st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close