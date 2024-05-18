Sign up
Previous
342 / 365
Helicopter Tree Trimming Saw
This is the second one of these devices we’ve seen. I was glad to get this shot so I could see all of the individual saw blades.
18th May 2024
18th May 24
3
0
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
335
336
337
338
339
340
341
342
Photo Details
Tags
georgia
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
,
helicopter-saw
Susan Wakely
ace
Great capture.
May 19th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Great shot
May 19th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
What a clever, scary idea!
May 19th, 2024
