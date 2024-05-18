Previous
Helicopter Tree Trimming Saw by kvphoto
Helicopter Tree Trimming Saw

This is the second one of these devices we’ve seen. I was glad to get this shot so I could see all of the individual saw blades.
18th May 2024

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365.
Susan Wakely ace
Great capture.
May 19th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Great shot
May 19th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
What a clever, scary idea!
May 19th, 2024  
