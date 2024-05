Visiting Beautiful Places

Pictured L to R - me - "KV" -- Kate & our girl Sugar at Helton Creek Upper Falls in Blairsville, Georgia. Over the five days of our camping trip we had a lot of rain... so the waterfall was really flowing. The first time we arrived at the trailhead to go see the waterfall it began raining so we decided to come back later. This waterfall is frequently visited since it is a short hike to the top.