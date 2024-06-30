Sign up
Previous
349 / 365
30 Days Wild Calendar
"It is in the wild places, where the edge of the earth meets the corners of the sky, the human spirit is fed."
--Art Wolfe
30th June 2024
30th Jun 24
1
0
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2373
photos
163
followers
150
following
95% complete
342
343
344
345
346
347
348
349
1990
1991
1992
1993
1994
1995
349
1996
Tags
calendar
,
30dayswild
Susan Wakely
ace
What a great calendar.
June 30th, 2024
