Sweet Spot Inversion

"May you find in the nectar of life, the sweetness of hope in your heart, feel the comfort of song birds in your soul, the grace of new wind in your wings. Color you spirit with rainbows and shower gold dust in your hair. Time heals. Life renews. Dreams take flight again. close you eyes and drink it all in."
--Laurel Burch--Laurel Burch was an artist & designer that I admired... she passed away in 2007. I admired her work and as I admire the artistry I see every day on 365. Special thanks to
artists @robz & @k9photo inspired me to try inverting this image... I kind of like how it turned out.