Previous
Sweet Spot Inversion by kvphoto
352 / 365

Sweet Spot Inversion

"May you find in the nectar of life, the sweetness of hope in your heart, feel the comfort of song birds in your soul, the grace of new wind in your wings. Color you spirit with rainbows and shower gold dust in your hair. Time heals. Life renews. Dreams take flight again. close you eyes and drink it all in."

--Laurel Burch--Laurel Burch was an artist & designer that I admired... she passed away in 2007. I admired her work and as I admire the artistry I see every day on 365. Special thanks to
artists @robz & @k9photo inspired me to try inverting this image... I kind of like how it turned out.
7th July 2024 7th Jul 24

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
96% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Cool
July 7th, 2024  
Walks @ 7 ace
Trippy
July 7th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous effect.
July 7th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Wow… amazing colours
July 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise